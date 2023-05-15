How to Use PLR Content

PLR or private label content is that which someone else wrote, but you buy the rights to. While licensing varies, you can usually use it however you want and claim it as your own after altering it somehow. Along with buying your content from a quality provider, it’s important that you pay attention to the content licensing to ensure you’re using it correctly. You can use private label rights content for many things in your business, and the six tips below can get you on the right track.

Use it for Article Marketing

After you rewrite your natural health PLR to be mostly original, you can post them on article marketing sites that link back to your site. This is an effective way to promote your products and become known as a niche expert. However, you should be cautious, as many article marketing websites have restrictions on the use of PLR. If you rewrite it so it’s all new and it passes a Copyscape check, you should be OK.

Turn it Into Blog Posts

You should be careful about using free health PLR articles download on your niche blog. Again, if you rework it enough, it’ll be just fine. The important thing is to make it unique enough to avoid Google’s dreaded duplicate content penalty; 50% uniqueness is a good number to shoot for. Change the title and headline, put your own spin on things, and use a thesaurus to come up with different ways to say the same thing.

Repurpose the Content

Rather than using skin care PLR as it was written, turn it into something new. For instance, you can turn an article into a PowerPoint presentation/slideshow with different titles and headlines. If you have an eBook, turn it into separate blog posts and articles. If you’re dealing with a pack of blog posts, turn them into eCourses or YouTube videos. Finding new purposes for content is a great way to get the most use out of anything you put on your site.

Start a Membership Site

Combine all the social media marketing PLR content you buy into a members-only site where your subscribers can see and purchase only from you. On these membership sites, you can keep your PLR as-is, but of course, it’s important to give it a new cover, a new title, and make it unique so it’s only yours.

Create Information Products

Another great way to use PLR real estate books is to turn them into information products. If you want to get other people into the niche, this is a great way to make extra money with the products you already have. Or if you need to get great plr coaching workshops then using a trusted supplier like CoachGlue can save you loads of time and present your audience with premium coaching content you can use to train your customers.

Give Visitors a Gift

If you want to give people a reason to sign up for your email newsletter, give them a video course you’ve made from the PLR videos you’ve bought from your local private label rights sites. Everyone likes getting stuff for free, but it’s important to ensure that you’re giving them something they REALLY want. You can also throw a PLR piece in as a bonus that goes with the other services and products you sell. There are many ways to make money fast with PLR, and once you learn the answer to the question “what are PLR products?”, you’re halfway there.